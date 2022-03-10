Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases 816 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,394 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,349,000 after purchasing an additional 623,775 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.6% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 740,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,441,000 after purchasing an additional 445,355 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,391.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 432,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,716,000 after purchasing an additional 403,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,683.4% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 395,862 shares during the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $331.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,225,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,384,031. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $307.39 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.491 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

