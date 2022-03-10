TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.73.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

Shares of TRIP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.96. 49,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,854,894. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average of $30.27. TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TripAdvisor will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $1,119,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 19.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,504,205 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $84,768,000 after purchasing an additional 403,202 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,045 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 12.3% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 191,170 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 20,975 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 72.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 621,370 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $21,033,000 after acquiring an additional 261,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

About TripAdvisor (Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.