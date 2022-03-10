Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.080-$3.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently commented on TROX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Tronox from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.43.

Shares of Tronox stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,056,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,277. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.49. Tronox has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.19.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.39 million. Tronox had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tronox will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

In other Tronox news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $1,710,398.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $51,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,012 shares of company stock worth $2,955,570. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Tronox by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 197,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tronox by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Tronox by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Tronox by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter worth about $467,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

