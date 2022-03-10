Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 430.30% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tscan Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRX traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $3.96. 24 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,737. Tscan Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tscan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tscan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

