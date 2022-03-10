TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Short Interest Update

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the February 13th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:TSSI remained flat at $$0.49 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 million, a P/E ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 0.83. TSS has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53.
About TSS (Get Rating)
