TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Short Interest Update

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the February 13th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TSSI remained flat at $$0.49 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 million, a P/E ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 0.83. TSS has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53.

About TSS

TSS, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive services for the planning, design, development and maintenance of mission-critical facilities and information infrastructure as well as integration services. It operates through the Facilities and Systems Integration Services business segments. The Facilities segment consists of the design, project management, and maintenance of data center and mission-critical business operations.

