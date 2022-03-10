Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,310 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,862,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,051,000 after buying an additional 157,848 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 290.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 142,661 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 104,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,187,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,613,000 after buying an additional 98,833 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCRN stock opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $785.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $30.40.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $640.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 52.08% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $205,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $361,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

