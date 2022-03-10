Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $2.08 Million Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 275,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,235 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,528,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,835,000 after purchasing an additional 242,252 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 829,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 473,282 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,840,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,183,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 58,298 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

NYSE:FTI opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.75. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 373.00 and a beta of 1.95.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Profile (Get Rating)

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.