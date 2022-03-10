Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 62.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 19.2% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 55,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,750,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 60.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $351.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.00.

FDS stock opened at $414.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $423.14 and a 200-day moving average of $425.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $304.07 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.12%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total value of $1,015,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

