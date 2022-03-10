Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 29,809 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,809 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,223,000 after purchasing an additional 61,054 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 920,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,037,000 after acquiring an additional 118,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $77.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1-year low of $70.46 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.83.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 54.14% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 30.50%.

Several brokerages have commented on HLNE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

