TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Short Interest Update

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a growth of 1,531.8% from the February 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of TUI stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 69,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,950. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.52. TUI has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $3.24.
TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TUI will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.
About TUI (Get Rating)
TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland and the Nordics.
