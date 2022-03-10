TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Short Interest Update

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a growth of 1,531.8% from the February 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TUI stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 69,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,950. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.52. TUI has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $3.24.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TUI will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

TUIFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of TUI in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TUI from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 200 ($2.62) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $101.25.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland and the Nordics.

