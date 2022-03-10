Turtle Creek Asset Management Purchases 50,000 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $1,047,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 155,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $3,588,250.00.

Shares of JELD traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.10. 1,003,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,040. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.95.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,418,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,909,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,401,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,253,000 after buying an additional 848,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,853,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,656,000 after buying an additional 284,287 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,739,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,662,000 after buying an additional 170,663 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 387.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after buying an additional 4,457,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

JELD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

