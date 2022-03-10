Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the January 31st total of 4,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In other Twilio news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 2,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total transaction of $509,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total value of $556,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,010 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,721. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 12.3% during the third quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 68,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,957,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Twilio by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 51,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 19,166 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Twilio by 16.3% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 69.3% during the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 49,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,818,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $145.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.80. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. Twilio has a one year low of $134.10 and a one year high of $412.68.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. Analysts predict that Twilio will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.56.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

