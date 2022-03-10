Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stock Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 177,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at $73,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $82.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.28. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $124.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.73.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $54,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $29,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 988 shares of company stock valued at $89,366. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

JACK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush downgraded Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.48.

About Jack in the Box (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.