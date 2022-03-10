Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $871,000 Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. FMR LLC raised its position in Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Rayonier by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier stock opened at $41.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 0.92. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.82 and a 12-month high of $42.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day moving average is $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Rayonier had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

RYN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

