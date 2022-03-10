Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $963,000 Stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MODV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ModivCare by 21.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ModivCare by 72.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in ModivCare during the third quarter worth $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ModivCare during the second quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in ModivCare by 135.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV opened at $112.06 on Thursday. ModivCare Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $211.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.78. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.47. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

