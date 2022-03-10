Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases New Position in Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 27.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 108.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 20,074 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Sierra Oncology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of SRRA stock opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46. The company has a market cap of $441.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.57. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $35.86.

In related news, major shareholder Llp Abingworth purchased 150,000 shares of Sierra Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Turner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $135,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,375,000 and sold 19,000 shares valued at $576,010. Corporate insiders own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

