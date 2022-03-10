Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 18,400 Shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Greenlight Capital Re were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLRE. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLRE opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71.

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

