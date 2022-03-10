Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 22,200 Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 29.1% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 82,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the third quarter worth $566,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the third quarter worth $196,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 135.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813 shares during the period. 26.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 263.52 and a quick ratio of 263.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $18.43.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

