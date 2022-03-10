Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires New Holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Matthews International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 94,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 23.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 6.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 33.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 50,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MATW opened at $33.19 on Thursday. Matthews International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.33%.

MATW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

