Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 17,535 Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,535 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Bluegreen Vacations were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after acquiring an additional 43,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 64,770 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 18,015 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BVH opened at $29.07 on Thursday. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.63. The stock has a market cap of $609.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.83.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

