Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,505 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFGP. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micro Focus International by 1,440.6% during the 3rd quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,062,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 993,546 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Micro Focus International by 3,374.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 411,764 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Micro Focus International by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 114,007 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 212,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 106,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. 19.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

MFGP opened at $4.88 on Thursday. Micro Focus International plc has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.203 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Micro Focus International’s previous annual dividend of $0.16.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MFGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Investec upgraded Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Micro Focus International Profile (Get Rating)

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.