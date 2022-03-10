Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,662 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,888 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in SFL were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after buying an additional 536,360 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 56,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 30,099 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SFL in the 2nd quarter worth $1,388,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after buying an additional 901,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

Get SFL alerts:

NYSE:SFL opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.77. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $10.66.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.21 million. SFL had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 32.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. SFL’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

SFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, DNB Markets cut SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SFL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

SFL Profile (Get Rating)

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.