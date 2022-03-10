Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 4,268 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Kadant were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Kadant by 61.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 76.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kadant alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $202.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.62 and its 200 day moving average is $215.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kadant Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.17 and a 52-week high of $240.47.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $218.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.09 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Kadant’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William P. Tully sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.32, for a total transaction of $343,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $163,428.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,573 shares of company stock worth $563,579. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kadant (Get Rating)

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.