Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,837,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.96.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYL traded down $10.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $408.13. 140,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,706. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $488.37. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $384.38 and a 52 week high of $557.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

