U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.70% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $8,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USPH. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 37,853 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,854,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $1,126,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $192,208.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $97.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.43 and a 1 year high of $123.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.36.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

