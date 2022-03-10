UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 946,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100,416 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $14,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,663,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,906 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 12.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,145,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,123,000 after buying an additional 876,787 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 582,110 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,738,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,353,000 after acquiring an additional 556,089 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at $8,522,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $17.69 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 221.13 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 750.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APLE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

