UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $16,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 44.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 30.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Zillow Group by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.75.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $49.93 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.08 and a 1 year high of $163.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.10 and its 200 day moving average is $70.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.