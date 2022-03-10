UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 183,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,012 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $13,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ares Management by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,801,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,240,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,878,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $433,993,000 after buying an additional 711,626 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,436,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,707,000 after buying an additional 153,518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,136,000 after buying an additional 26,955 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,057,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,918,000 after buying an additional 530,172 shares during the period. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARES. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $4,734,715.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 57,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $4,742,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 346,978 shares of company stock worth $27,492,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

ARES opened at $70.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.90. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

