UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 125,616 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 125,616 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $13,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XPO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 7.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 51.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after buying an additional 28,405 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 293.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 44,189 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 416.1% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 13.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 44,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO stock opened at $70.04 on Thursday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on XPO. Benchmark began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.08.

About XPO Logistics (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.