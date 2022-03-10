UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 174,457 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,457 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $16,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 25.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHF. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $46.75 on Thursday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.28.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

