UBS Group AG Has $5.59 Million Stock Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $69.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.42. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.38 and a 52-week high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.21 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 21.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

