UBS Group AG Has $5.64 Million Stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 798,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,924 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $499,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 12.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth $271,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 103.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OCSL shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 34,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $257,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $1,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 634,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,455. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.39. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 89.41%. The firm had revenue of $64.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.44%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

