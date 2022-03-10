UBS Group AG Has $5.78 Million Stock Position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 382,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 218,458 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Investors Bancorp by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Investors Bancorp by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,543 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $1,724,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Spengler sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $5,223,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,901,272. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.96. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.12%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

