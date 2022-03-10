UBS Group AG Has $5.91 Million Stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,143 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Embraer were worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,375,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,386,000 after acquiring an additional 282,853 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in Embraer by 178.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 28,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 18,411 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Embraer by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Embraer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. Finally, Jetstream Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,440,000. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer stock opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.36, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.21. Embraer S.A. has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $19.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.09.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ERJ. Morgan Stanley raised Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

