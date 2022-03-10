UBS Group AG Has $6 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $51.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.45. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.