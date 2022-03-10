UBS Group AG Increases Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 823.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,984 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 62.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,803,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281,291 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 104.7% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,778,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,728,000 after purchasing an additional 909,552 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 84.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,163,000 after purchasing an additional 676,398 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 149.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 981,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,096,000 after purchasing an additional 588,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 49.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 986,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,394,000 after purchasing an additional 325,890 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $68.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.82. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.13. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $78.78.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.89 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 118.48%.

REG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Compass Point lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.11.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

