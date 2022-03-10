UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €25.20 Price Target

UBS Group set a €25.20 ($27.39) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays set a €23.00 ($25.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, February 7th. DZ Bank set a €22.50 ($24.46) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($28.26) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($23.91) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.62 ($25.68).

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €16.07 ($17.46) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($13.83) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($19.71). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.76.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

