UBS Group Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €34.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €34.00 ($36.96) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EVK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($41.30) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.10 ($30.54) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($35.87) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($38.04) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($32.61) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evonik Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €33.47 ($36.38).

Shares of EVK stock opened at €24.90 ($27.07) on Monday. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($29.11) and a one year high of €32.97 ($35.84). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €28.32 and its 200-day moving average price is €28.03.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

