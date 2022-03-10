UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,712 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 71.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in UDR by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in UDR by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in UDR by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.04.

NYSE:UDR opened at $57.27 on Thursday. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.31, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 302.09%.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

