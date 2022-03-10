UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Position Increased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 16.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,940,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,886,000 after acquiring an additional 275,618 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,668,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,422,000 after acquiring an additional 91,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 584,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,758,000 after buying an additional 116,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 462,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,464,000 after buying an additional 114,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

UFPI stock opened at $84.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $65.84 and a one year high of $94.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.49.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.96. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 9.31%.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $25,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

