UGI (NYSE:UGI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.93

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.93 and last traded at $34.31, with a volume of 3063539 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.34.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

In other news, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,163 shares of company stock worth $5,950,644 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,626,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,130,603,000 after acquiring an additional 128,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UGI by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,901,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,915,000 after buying an additional 844,167 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,639,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,590,000 after buying an additional 221,276 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 3,725,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,035,000 after buying an additional 119,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,131,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,562,000 after buying an additional 307,930 shares during the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UGI (NYSE:UGI)

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

