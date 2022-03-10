Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.060-$1.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $580 million-$630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.95 million.

NASDAQ UCTT traded up $2.05 on Wednesday, reaching $42.27. 341,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.12. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.00. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $38.64 and a 12 month high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $615.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.72 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 5.68%. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.80.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,432,490. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 124,505 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 332.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 22,905 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 34,955 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

