Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultralife from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Ultralife stock opened at $5.41 on Thursday. Ultralife has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $87.00 million, a PE ratio of -270.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.20.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 54,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $243,756.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 53,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $296,608.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 113,021 shares of company stock valued at $565,849 over the last three months. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultralife during the 2nd quarter worth about $653,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ultralife by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ultralife by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

