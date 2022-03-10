Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Grupo Santander cut Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Santander cut Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of UGP opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69. Ultrapar Participações has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is 46.16%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

