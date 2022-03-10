UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $329.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) will announce sales of $329.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $338.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $323.90 million. UMB Financial posted sales of $309.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.25). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UMBF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

In other UMB Financial news, EVP James Cornelius sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total value of $84,777.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $104,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,687. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 32.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,256,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,491,000 after acquiring an additional 311,179 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 63.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 12.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.38. The company had a trading volume of 212,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.80. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $84.21 and a twelve month high of $112.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

