UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.13.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

UMH stock remained flat at $$24.48 on Thursday. 927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,687. UMH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 27.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMH Properties will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 181.82%.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $98,940.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 129 shares of company stock worth $2,995. 10.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 22,417 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,161,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 63,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 15,851 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

