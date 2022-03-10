Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC cut Umicore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Umicore from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Umicore from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Redburn Partners cut Umicore from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Umicore from €44.00 ($47.83) to €40.00 ($43.48) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Umicore currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.33.

OTCMKTS UMICY opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.31. Umicore has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $17.71.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

