Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Short Interest Up 3,023.6% in February

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 171,800 shares, a growth of 3,023.6% from the February 13th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Uni-President China stock remained flat at $$1.03 during midday trading on Thursday. Uni-President China has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02.

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and instant noodles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Instant Noodles, and Others segments. It offers tea drinks, juice drinks, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, soy milk, and bottle can drinks.

