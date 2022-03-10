Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the January 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.8 days.

Shares of UNIEF opened at $21.03 on Thursday. Uni-Select has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $21.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.10.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Uni-Select from C$25.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Uni-Select from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Uni-Sélect, Inc focuses on the distribution, sale and marketing of automotive replacement parts, accessories, tools & equipment, paint, and collision repair products. It operates through the following segments: FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, The Parts Alliance UK, and Corporate Office & Other.

