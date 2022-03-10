Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €30.00 by Barclays

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €30.00 ($32.61) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on UN01. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($42.72) target price on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.65) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.50 ($38.59) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($36.96) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uniper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €36.47 ($39.64).

UN01 stock opened at €20.11 ($21.86) on Tuesday. Uniper has a one year low of €17.79 ($19.33) and a one year high of €42.45 ($46.14). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €37.04 and its 200-day moving average price is €37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.22, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion and a PE ratio of -1.56.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

